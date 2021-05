There’s nothing better than Minnesota in the summertime. That’s why all season long we’re giving you a chance to experience the best summer has to offer with The Land of 10,000 Lakes Great Summer Giveaway. Follow River 105 on Facebook and Twitter and watch for your chance to win great prizes every week! Register below for this week’s giveaway. The Land of 10,000 Lakes Great Summer Giveaway is brought to you by these great sponsors…