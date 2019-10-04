Lane Closures on Highway 169 South of Shakopee Starting Monday

D.R. Gonzalez

Motorists traveling Highway 169 south of Shakopee will encounter two-way head-to-head traffic starting Monday.

Crews will be installing pipe under the highway which will affect traffic between 145th Street and County Road 14 in the southbound lanes. The work is expected to wrap up in mid-November.

Motorists will not be able to access southbound Highway 169 from County Road 14 starting Monday, October 7 through late October. Traffic will be detoured around the closure via county roads 14 and 69 back to Highway 169.

In late October, the head-to-head traffic will shift to the southbound lanes to complete the project. The work is part of a larger project to construct a diverging diamond interchange at the Highway 169/41/78 intersection in Jackson and Louisville townships in Scott County. Construction is anticipated to be completed in late fall 2020.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

