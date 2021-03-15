Lane closures on Victory Drive this week

Victory Drive will have lane closures this week, as preparations begin for an upcoming reconstruction project.

The outside lanes of Victory Drive between Stadium Road and Hoffman Road will be closed to traffic beginning Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Crews will investigate underground gas main conflicts and relocation needs for the upcoming project, says a press release from Blue Earth County. The lanes are expected to be reopened on Friday.

The Co Rd 82/Victory Dr reconstruction project is expected to start in early May 2021.