Lane restrictions on Highway 169 in St. Peter start next week

Starting next week, motorists should expect daytime lane and shoulder restrictions on Highway 169 at the south end of St. Peter.

The restrictions will start Monday, February 13, weather permitting, as crews prepare for construction later this summer, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Alternating northbound and southbound lane and shoulder closures are expected on Highway 169 between Highway 99 and West Pine St in St. Peter Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for approximately two weeks.

MnDOT says the restrictions are necessary for crews to perform underground work in advance of construction this summer.

The summer’s intersection improvement projects in St. Peter will include adding a second lane on southbound Highway 169 at the intersection with Highway 22 to create a dual turn lane. A J-turn will also be constructed at the intersection with Highway 99.