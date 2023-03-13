Lane restrictions on Highway 19 this week

(Mankato, MN) – Motorists can expect lane and shoulder restrictions on Highway 19 east of Henderson Thursday & Friday this week, weather permitting.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the restrictions March 16 & 17 are necessary as crews install barrier gate arms that can be used during future flood events.

MnDOT urges motorists to slow down, drive with caution and watch for workers, equipment, and traffic control devices.