Lange, Chadderdon advance in Nicollet County Sheriff’s race

Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange and Investigator Marc Chadderdon will advance in the race for Nicollet County Sheriff in November.

Lange earned nearly 56% percent of the vote in Tuesday’s primaries, with 3,572 votes.

Chadderdon got 1,538 votes – just over 24%.

The primary eliminated Mankato Police officer Chad Honetschlager from the November ticket. Honetschlater got just under 20% of the votes.

The election sets up a rematch between Chadderdon and Lange, who ran against each other when Lange was first elected. Lange is vying for his sixth term as sheriff in Nicollet County.