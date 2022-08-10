      Weather Alert

Lange, Chadderdon advance in Nicollet County Sheriff’s race

Aug 10, 2022 @ 8:37am

Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange and Investigator Marc Chadderdon will advance in the race for Nicollet County Sheriff in November.

Lange earned nearly 56% percent of the vote in Tuesday’s primaries, with 3,572 votes.

Chadderdon got 1,538 votes – just over 24%.

The primary eliminated Mankato Police officer Chad Honetschlager from the November ticket.  Honetschlater got just under 20% of the votes.

The election sets up a rematch between Chadderdon and Lange, who ran against each other when Lange was first elected.  Lange is vying for his sixth term as sheriff in Nicollet County.

