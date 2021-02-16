LAPD, police union outraged by report of Floyd ‘Valentine’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A report that Los Angeles police officers circulated a photo of George Floyd with the words “you take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format has prompted an internal investigation.

It’s also drawn blistering condemnation from Floyd’s family, the district attorney and the police union. The Los Angeles Times reports that Chief Michel Moore says investigators will try to determine how the image may have come into the workplace and who may have been involved.

Floyd, a Black man, died last May after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck as Floyd said, “I can’t breathe.”