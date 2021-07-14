Large amount of meth found during task force investigation, say charges

A large amount of meth was found in a Fairmont man’s home during an investigation by a local drug task force.

Jordan Brady Byers, 31, was charged with six felony counts of drug possession and drug sales Wednesday in Martin County Court.

A criminal complaint says Byers sold a Minnesota River Drug Task Force informant more than an ounce of methamphetamine total during two separate transactions in June and July.

Byers was arrested during a traffic stop near his home on the 1100 block of N Elm St in Fairmont last week. Court documents say he was carrying more than an ounce of meth at the time of his arrest.

During a search of Byers’ home, task force agents discovered a pound of methamphetamine, more than a half-pound of marijuana, a small amount of cocaine, and more than an ounce of marijuana wax in his bedroom, according to the complaint. A scale and multiple styles of baggies were also found.

Byers is currently in custody at the Martin County Jail.