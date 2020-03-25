Latest COVID-19 numbers: 287 positive, 26 hospitalizations

(St. Paul, MN) – The latest Minnesota Department of Health data shows coronavirus cases rising in the state, with hospitalizations also increasing.

MDH reports there are 287 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, March 25.

Twenty-six people are hospitalized, 11 more than yesterday. To date, 35 people have required hospitalization.

Approximately 6,365 have been tested for the illness so far.

Yesterday, Minnesota State University Mankato notified students that a college staffer had tested positive for the virus.

The latest case numbers remain unchanged from yesterday in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Waseca, and Martin counties.