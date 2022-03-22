Law enforcement responds to Blue Earth County Jail disturbance

Several local law enforcement agencies responded to a disturbance Monday night at the Blue Earth County Jail.

A press release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office didn’t offer any additional information about the incident, but KEYC News Now reports that “eight to nine inmates reportedly barricaded themselves with tables and made makeshift weapons.”

The disturbance was resolved with no injuries and minor damages, and the jail is back operating at normal status, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety, Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, North Mankato Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.