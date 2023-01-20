Lawsuit Claims Woman’s Death Stemmed From Disneyland Fall

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) – A lawsuit claims Disneyland employees snickered at a disabled woman struggling to get off a Jungle Cruise boat before she fell and broke a leg, leading to her death months later.

The Southern California News Group reports that the lawsuit was filed by the family of Joanne Aguilar against the Walt Disney Company, its theme park division and Disneyland.

Disney denies the allegations and is seeking a jury trial.

According to the lawsuit, the incident occurred in August 2021. A

guilar underwent surgery at a local hospital and then spent five months at a rehabilitation center.

While there she got an infection, went into septic shock and died in January 2022.