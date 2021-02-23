Lawsuit could have courts redraw Minnesota’s political maps

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature has yet to begin serious work on redrawing the state’s congressional and legislative district boundaries.

But the contentious issue is already before the courts. Minnesota Public Radio reports that a lawsuit filed in Carver County and a parallel action in the Minnesota Supreme Court seeks to prevent the current maps from being used in 2022.

The case was filed by former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice James Gilbert on behalf of retired legislative redistricting expert Peter Wattson and others. It says the courts should redraw the political maps if nothing clears the Legislature by this time next year.