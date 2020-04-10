Le Center attorney candidate for Sibley Co District Court judgeship

(St. Paul, MN) – A Le Center attorney is one of three candidates up for consideration to fill a future judgeship vacancy in Sibley County.

The vacancy in Minnesota’s First Judicial District will occur upon the retirement of Judge Timothy J. Looby, who is chambered in Gaylord.

Among the candidates Governor Tim Walz is considering is Le Center attorney Ben King. King is a partner at Christian, Keogh, Moran & King, and also serves as part-time assistant Le Sueur County Attorney, handling felony prosecution. King helped establish the Le Sueur County Treatment Court in 2015, and is still an active member. He was also a co-recipient of the First Judicial District’s 2005 Pro Bono award.

Also on Walz’s radar is Amber Donley, who previously handled municipal and prosecution matters for various municipalities in Sibley and McLeod counties.

King is also up against Assistant Hennepin County attorney Dawn O’Rourke, who primarily handles adult felony prosecutions.

An attorney may become a judge by being elected or appointed by the Governor. Appointed judges must stand for election district-wide in the next general election that is more than one year after the swearing-in date.

Minnesota’s First Judicial consists of Sibley, Le Sueur, McLeod, Scott, Dakota, Carver, and Goodhue counties.