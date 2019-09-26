Le Center burglary suspect charged

(Le Center, MN) – A forty-three-year-old man has been charged in connection with burglaries at two Le Center businesses.

Eric Todd Hall, no permanent address, was charged in Le Sueur County Court with two felony counts of burglary and two felony counts of theft for the December 2018 incidents, according to a release from Sheriff Brett Mason.

Mason’s release says that Hall is suspected in burglaries at O’Keefe Meat Market and Roadrunner Repair, but that he’s also believed to be responsible for approximately 80 additional burglaries and thefts in Sibley, Brown, and Yellow Medicine Counties, as well as counties in Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

Hall was arrested January 16 in Central Iowa, according to Mason’s release. He has been in custody since and will be extradited to Le Sueur County when his court appearances in Iowa are caught up.

