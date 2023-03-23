Le Center business owner accused of welfare fraud

A Le Center business owner is accused of collecting welfare benefits she wasn’t eligible to receive.

Shanda Wohlers, 44, was charged with felony counts of unemployment Insurance benefits fraud, wrongfully obtaining public assistance and perjury for false statements in Le Sueur County Court.

Investigators say Wohlers business, Total Surface Restoration, was earning income that she failed to report. According to police, more than $10,000 in food stamps and unemployment benefits were overpaid to Wohler.