Le Center man arrested on murder, arson charges

A man has been arrested on murder and arson charges after a body was found following a fire northeast of Le Center.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday at 7:15 a.m. to the report of a structure fire at 37722 Hunting Preserve Lane in Le Center.

The body of a deceased man believed to be the resident, 64-year-old Bruce Alan Traxler, was discovered during the investigation, according to a sheriff’s release.

Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler, 25, of Le Center, was booked into the Le Sueur County Jail after subsequent investigation.

Wills-Traxler has been charged with second-degree murder and arson. He is expected to appear in Le Sueur County District County on Jan 26.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.