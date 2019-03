(Le Center, MN) – A Le Center man faces misdemeanor charges after he allegedly made excessive phone calls to a woman who didn’t care to hear from him.

Thomas James Carey, 24, was charged in Le Sueur County Court with telephone harassment.

According to the criminal complaint, Carey called a woman more than 200 times between February 26th and March 12th. Police reviewed phone logs that corroborated the woman’s account.

The calls had been made at all hours, morning, daytime, and late night, according to the complaint. woman told police she wanted no contact with Carey and wished he would cease his calls to her.

