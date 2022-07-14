Le Center man injured in aircraft crash on Clear Lake

A Le Center man was injured in an aircraft crash on Clear Lake Wednesday afternoon.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area in Lexington Township at 1:49 p.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned that fishermen on the lake had removed Jay Douglas Ugland, 60, from the aircraft. Ugland was the pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft. He was transported by North Air Care with believed non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the aircraft was a motorized or powered hang glider with pontoon floats that allow it to land in, and take off from the water.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.