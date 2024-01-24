Le Center man injured in Mankato crash

A man was injured when two SUVs collided at an intersection in east Mankato last night.

The state patrol a Hyundai Santa Fe was turning left onto Victory Dr and a Chevy Traverse was northbound on Highway 22 when they collided.

The Santa Fe driver, Francisco Hernandez, 23, of Le Center was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

There were no injuries to the 34-year-old Belle Plaine woman driving the Traverse or her passengers, a 14-year-old juvenile male, and a 22-year-old Shakopee man.