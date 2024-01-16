Le Center man injured when pickup crashes into tree
A Le Center man was injured when his pickup crashed into a tree Sunday evening south of Montgomery.
Robert Joseph Hamele, 37, was southbound on Highway 13 when his pickup left the roadway at Highway 99 and struck a tree, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
Hamele was transported to New Prague Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the report.