A local man was killed in a motocross crash in Wabasha County over the weekend.

Austin Kristiansen, 23, of Le Center, suffered fatal injuries after he crashed his dirt bike at the Meadow Valley Motocross Track south of Lake City.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on Saturday just after 1 p.m. Lake City fire, ambulance and first responders assisted at the scene.