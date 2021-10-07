Le Center, Montgomery residents involved in Lonsdale crash

A Le Center man and a Mongomery woman were involved in a crash near Lonsdale that left two children hospitalized and others injured.

The crash happened Wednesday just after 4 p.m. on Highway 19 near Lonsdale when an SUV and a pickup truck collided on the highway at 70th St West.

The state patrol says the Jose Leonardo Herrera-Lara, 19, of Le Center, was driving the Ford pickup, which was eastbound on Highway 19 at the time of the crash. A crash report lists Kylie Elizabeth Maxa, 18, of Montgomery, as the passenger in the pickup.

The report shows that both Herrera-lara and Maxa suffered non-life threatening injuries. But a Go Fund Me page started by friends says Maxa was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Sutao song McCann, 41, of Farmington, was identified as the driver of the SUV, which was westbound at crash time. Two girls, ages 12 and 10, were passengers in the vehicle. All three occupants of the SUV were transported to HCMC, according to the crash report. McCann apparently suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No further information was released on the condition of the children.

Alcohol was present in Herrera-Iara’s system, according to the crash report. Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.