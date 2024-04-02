Le Center women killed in rollover crash

A Le Center woman was killed in a single-vehicle rollover Monday morning south of Lexington.

Mahwa Hassan Adoch, 20, was transported to Mayo Clinic New Prague after the crash, where she died of her injuries.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office responded at 8:30 a.m. to a report of a motor vehicle rollover near the intersection of 360th St and 221st Ave in Lexington Township.

Investigators say Adoch’s Rav 4 was eastbound on 360th when she lost control on a curve to go northbound on 221st Ave. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch embankment, then rolled over.

Adoch was ejected from the vehicle.