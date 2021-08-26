Le Sueur, Brown counties report Coronavirus deaths

The Minnesota Department of Health reported eleven COVID-19 deaths in the state Thursday, including one death in each Le Sueur and Brown counties.

It’s the second day in a row that a death has been reported in Le Sueur County, bringing the death count there to 30. The fatality involved a person in their early 80’s, according to MDH. The death in Brown County was a person in their late 60’s, according to MDH, and marks the 41st death of the pandemic for the county.

Thursday’s deaths involved two people in their 50’s, three patients in their 60’s, three in their 70’s, and three victims in their 80’s. All but one of the deaths happened this month. The other was from April, according to MDH. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 7,793.

Hospitalizations increased from 576 Wednesday to 584 on Thursday, according to a response and capacity preparation report. There were 160 patients in intensive care yesterday compared to 165 today.

Meanwhile, cases continued to increase. MDH reported another 1,839 new infections in the state. Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota with new cases:

Blue Earth – 21

Brown – 10

Faribault – 6

Fillmore – 8

Freeborn – 20

Jackson – 4

Le Sueur – 9 (1 probable)

Martin – 11

McLeod – 21

Mower – 21 (3 probable)

Murray – 1 (1 probable)

Nicollet – 11

Nobles – 11

Redwood – 4

Renville – 4

Rice – 6

Sibley – 12

Waseca – 17

Watonwan – 1