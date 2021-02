The Le Sueur County Courthouse will reopen to the public starting Monday, Feb 22

Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.

Public access will be through the west doors off S Lexington Ave. Masks will be required inside the building and social distancing maintained.

For information about the availability of each department, check the county website.