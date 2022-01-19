Le Sueur County death, more than 44,000 new COVID infections reported Wednesday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a death from Le Sueur County in its January 19 update, along with 44,626 new infections statewide.

Wednesday’s update includes data from the weekend and Monday, which was a federal holiday.

The Le Sueur County death was one of 37 statewide and involved a person in their early 80’s. It was the 46th death in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Minnesota’s COVID death toll now stands at 11,037.

Here are case counts from around southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 324 (16 probable)

Brown – 128 (13 probable)

Cottonwood – 20 (30 probable)

Faribault – 59 (1 probable)

Freeborn – 267 (44 probable)

Le Sueur – 94 (9 probable)

Martin – 94 (7 probable)

Nicollet – 120 (16 probable)

Sibley – 43 (2 probable)

Waseca – 85 (2 probable)

Watonwon – 58 (2 probable)

As of Tuesday, 1,592 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, including 239 in intensive care, according to a capacity report.