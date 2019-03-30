Le Sueur County man jailed on child porn charges after FBI investigation traces him to file sharing

Elmore Beatty III mugshot

(Le Center, MN) – A rural Montgomery man is behind bars, accused of sharing child porn online and storing a vast amount of porn on electronic devices at his home.

Leonard Elmore Beatty III, 61 was arrested at his job and is currently being held at the Le Sueur County Jail on charges of possession and dissemination of child pornography, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s office said in a press release.

An FBI Child Exploitation Task Force investigated Beatty earlier this year after files containing child porn and shared online were traced to Beatty’s residence. A second investigation into child porn file sharing was also traced to Beatty, according to the release.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff and the FBI task force searched Beatty’s home on a warrant and discovered multiple computer systems, external hard drives, hundreds of CD’s, and flash drives containing sexually explicit material.

