Le Sueur County reports 3rd COVID-19 death

(St. Paul, MN) – A Le Sueur County resident was one of seven COVID-19 deaths reported by state health officials Wednesday, and the third death in the county.

The Le Sueur County resident who died was between 75 and 79 years old. The remaining six deaths were reported from Dakota, Hennepin, and Sterns counties, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily report. Three of the deaths came from private residences, one from a long-term care facility, and another from a group home. Minnesota’s death toll now stands 1,869.

There are 263 people hospitalized as of Wednesday, a slight increase from the previous report. One hundred thirty-seven people are in intensive care.

MDH reports 282 new confirmed positive cases of the virus. Here are the latest in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 5

Cottonwood – 2

Freeborn – 2

Le Sueur – 2

Lyon – 8

Martin – 1

McLeod – 3

Mower – 1

Murray – 1

Nicollet – 2

Renville – 1

Rice – 1

Sibley – 1

Steele – 3

Waseca – 8