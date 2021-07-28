Le Sueur County reports COVID-19 death

A person from Le Sueur County has died of the coronavirus, says Wednesday’s data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The resident was in their early 70’s, according to state health officials. It’s the 28th confirmed death of the pandemic in the county, and one of four reported Wednesday by MDH. Minnesota’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 7,660.

In addition, MDH says 625 new infections were confirmed Wednesday, four from Le Sueur County, and two cases in each Blue Earth, Brown, and Waseca counties.

There were 202 reported hospitalizations Wednesday, which includes 56 patients in intensive care.