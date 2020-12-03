Le Sueur County resident dies of COVID-19

A Le Sueur County resident has died of COVID-19, one of the 92 deaths reported by state health officials Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the person in the Le Sueur County who died was in their late 90’s. It’s the 12th death in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths were also reported Thursday in Faribault, Freeborn, Renville, and Nobles counties. In McLeod County, four deaths were recorded.

The latest deaths bring Minnesota’s death toll to 3,784.

MDH reported a total of 1,770 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, including 376 in intensive care. With 131 of 132 hospitals in the state reporting, MDH shows that 70 non-ICU beds (or 17.3%) are available in the south-central region. With 93 out of 95 hospitals reporting ICU capacity, data shows two available beds (or 8.7%) in south-central Minnesota.

Another 6,166 cases were reported in Minnesota Thursday, bring the state’s total number of positive cases to 333,626.

Here are the latest cases reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 44 (1 probable)

Brown – 52

Cottonwood – 10 (6 probable)

Faribault – 20

Fillmore – 22

Freeborn – 26

Jackson – 12 (2 probable)

Le Sueur – 37 (1 probable)

Lyon – 41

Martin – 33 (2 probable)

McLeod – 71 (1 probable)

Mower – 41 (1 probable)

Murray – 6

Nicollet – 28

Nobles – 22 (1 probable)

Redwood – 25 (4 probable)

Renville – 29

Rice – 43

Sibley – 20

Steele – 47

Waseca – 16

Watonwan – 12