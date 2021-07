A Le Sueur County resident has died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday.

The resident was in their early 50’s, according to the latest state coronavirus update. It’s the 27th death of the pandemic in Le Sueur County, and the 7,599 death in Minnesota overall.

There were another 102 new infections also reported by MDH.

As of Thursday, Minnesota became the second state in the country to reach a 70% vaccination rate by July 4, a goal set by President Joe Biden.