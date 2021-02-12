Le Sueur County resident in their 50’s dies of COVID-19

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 19 COVID deaths Friday, including the death of a person in their 50’s from Le Sueur County.

It’s the 20th death in Le Sueur County since the start of the pandemic. The fatality involved a person 55 to 59 years old. Rice County reported two deaths Friday; Steele County one death.

State health officials say another 1,058 virus infections are confirmed, with 16 coming from Blue Earth County. Martin County reported ten new infections, and Renville, 14.

There are 326 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to MDH, including 73 patients receiving intensive care.