Le Sueur County revives TRIAD program

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office will revive a program aimed to reduce crime that targets the elderly.

TRIAD is a partnership of law enforcement, senior citizens, and community groups with the goal of reducing crime against the county’s oldest residents and reducing their fear of crime.

The Le Sueur County TRIAD group will promote and facilitate an ongoing exchange of information between law enforcement and seniors.

Sheriff Brett Mason is inviting all Le Sueur County Senior Citizens to the next TRIAD meeting at the Justice Center in Le Center on Thursday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.