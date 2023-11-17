Le Sueur County Sheriff kicks off Project: Believe in the Magic of Christmas

The Le Sueur County Sheriff has kicked off its annual Project: Believe in the Magic of Christmas.

The program is a chance for the community to come together and spread Christmas magic for a deserving family.

The sheriff’s office, along with the mounted posse, are asking people to provide a homemade or purchased Christmas ornament and place it on the tree in the lobby of the Le Sueur County Justice Center starting November 20 through December 4.

Ornaments can also be mailed to 435 E Derrynane Street, Le Center.

The decorated tree will be gifted to a deserving family before Christmas.