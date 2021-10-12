Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office to host free pumpkin pickup for kids

Kids get a free pumpkin and free food this week as the Le Sueur County Sheriff hosts a new Halloween-themed event.

On Thursday, Oct 14 is the first-ever Free Pumpkin Pickup with the Sheriff’s Youth Project. Families are invited to stop by the government center courtyard from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Hot dogs and chips, and a beverage will be served.

Kids are invited to pick out their favorite pumpkin to take home as they enjoy fall fun and dinner. Of the event, Sheriff Brett Mason says “a pumpkin that day keeps the goblins away.”