Le Sueur girl injured in Mankato crash

An 11-year-old girl was injured in a crash in Mankato Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the girl was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with believed non-life threatening injuries following the crash at Highway 22 and 227th St.

A crash report says the girl was a passenger in a Hyundai Santa Fe that was northbound on Highway 22 when it was struck by a Dodge Ram driven by 68-year-old David Elmer Ott of Madison Lake. Ott was traveling westbound on 227th St at the time of the crash, about 1:15 p.m.

The driver of the Santa Fe was San Juanita Flores Soria, 39, of Le Sueur. A 14-year-old female passenger in the vehicle, but no other injuries were reported.