Le Sueur hosting Pop Up Splash Pad

(Le Sueur, MN) – It’s been a hot summer so far, but in Le Sueur, residents will have a unique way to cool down on Sunday.

The Le Sueur Community Center and the Le Sueur Fire Department will host a “Pop Up Splash Pad” event from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M this Sunday, July 12th.

Fire trucks will cool down the community at the outdoor ice rink parking lot by the outdoor pool.

Families are encouraged to stop at the park and enjoy the sunshine and cool water, but organizers ask that social distancing guidelines be followed.