Le Sueur man accused of holding knife to teen’s throat

A Le Sueur man is accused of holding a knife to a teenager’s throat during a drunken altercation.

Joshua David Throldahl, 32, was charged Tuesday in Le Sueur County District Court with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, police interviewed a teenage boy after learning about the alleged assault from a child protection worker.

The boy told officers Throldahl had been extremely intoxicated on Dec 24 and was outside harassing passing cars when the teen approached him to ask him to come inside.

The boy says Throldahl got angry at him about the prior death of a dog, then pulled out a knife and held it to his throat in an “aggressive and threatening manner.” According to the teen, Throldahl was frequently verbally abusive, but had never before been physical.

A neighbor witnessed an altercation between the victim and Throldal, according to the complaint. The neighbor told investigators Throldahl was drunk and screaming.