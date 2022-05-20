Le Sueur man charged with supplying fentanyl that led to overdose

A Le Sueur man is accused of supplying fentanyl to a woman who overdosed last winter.

Nolan Pattrick Moriarty, 33, was charged Thursday in Le Sueur County Court with felony great bodily harm caused by drug distribution.

According to a criminal complaint Moriarty sold a 31-year-old Le Sueur woman a gram of fentanyl for $160 on Dec 15, 2021.

The woman’s 8-year-old son called police after finding his mother in their living room unconscious and not breathing, according to the complaint. Police administered Narcan to the woman, allowing her to eventually sit up and breathe.

In April, the woman told investigators she bought drugs exclusively from Moriarty, who supplied her with methamphetamine, cocaine, and other drugs. The woman said the effects of those drugs were not enough for her, so Moriarty gave her fentanyl.

The victim said she passed out after taking the fentanyl and remembered nothing until she woke up in an ambulance.

Moriarty has been summoned to appear in court on July 12.