Le Sueur man in serious condition after cousins crash in Nicollet County

(St. Peter, MN) – A Le Sueur man is in serious condition after a vehicle collision in Nicollet County involving two cousins.

Nathan Holtz, 33, was transported to St. Mary’s in Rochester after the crash and remains in serious condition as of Thursday afternoon, according to the hospital.

The crash happened Tuesday just before 5 p.m. southwest of Le Sueur. A press release from the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to Nicollet Co Rd 20, south of 358th St.

Nathan Holtz had been driving a Chevy Equinox northbound on Co Rd 20 when his vehicle collided with a Chevy Silverado driven by his cousin, 31-year-old Travis Holtz of St. Peter.

Travis was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

It’s believed Nathan was wearing his seatbelt and Travis was not, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.