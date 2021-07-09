Le Sueur man injured in skid loader mishap

A Le Sueur man was hospitalized with injuries after an equipment accident.

Daniel Hobday, 29, was using a skid loader on his house on Sibley Heights Lane, when it malfunctioned, according to a press release from the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office.

Hobday’s foot became stuck between the bucket and the cab area of the loader. Deputies responded to the call just before 8 p.m. Thursday. The release says Hobday was later able to free his foot and was transported to an area hospital.

The extent of Hobday’s injuries isn’t known.