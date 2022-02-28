Le Sueur Police Chief retiring

The head of the Le Sueur Police Department is retiring.

After 32 years of service, Chief Bruce Kelly is markingg the final day of his long career on Monday. Kelly has been chief all but ten years of his time with the department.

According to a Facebook post, Kelly began his career with the city of Le Sueur before there was a wayside rest on Highway 169 and the Cedar Ridge Trails development was still a gravel pit. The post – which discloses an attempt to make Kelly feel old – also mentions that the chief has seen three water towers built during his tenure.

More notably, Kelly resuscitated five people during his career, an accomplishment he proudly celebrates by wearing a special pin with five hearts on his uniform.

His officers say Chief Kelly has “saved countless others by serving this community each and every day.”