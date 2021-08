Le Sueur police have identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

The victim was John Harkins Casey, 34, of rural Le Sueur. Casey crashed near the 900 block of North Commerce St at 10:18 p.m. Saturday. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

First responders rendered aid at the scene of the crash, but Casey succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.