Le Sueur Police are investigating a burglary at a car wash that took place early Monday morning.

Police are asking the public to help them identify the suspects responsible for burglarizing the Aqua Shine Car Wash using photos that were obtained from surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information should contact police at (507) 665-2041 or the after-hours dispatch at (507) 655-3301. Additional photos are available in the police department’s social media posts.