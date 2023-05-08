Le Sueur Police office dies of brain cancer

A Le Sueur Police officer has died of brain cancer.

Mike Felt, who joined the department in November 2020, served until August of last year when he was forced to take an early medical retirement due to his Glioblastoma diagnosis. He passed away last Thursday at age 53.

Felt served in the army and at the Carver County Sheriff’s Office before his time in Le Sueur. His service will be held Thursday in Alexandria, where he was raised, according to his obituary.