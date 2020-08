(Le Sueur, MN) – Le Sueur Police are asking the public for assistance locating a man reported missing.

Lucas John Pfarr was last seen on August 11. He was wearing blue jeans, leather work boots, and a gray polo shirt. Pfarr was driving a tan 2000 Chevrolet Silverado single cab pickup. The license plate is 059 RAE.

Anyone with information on Pfarr’s location is asked to contact the Le Sueur Police at (507) 665-3313.