Le Sueur woman hospitalized following crash with semi

(Mankato, MN) – A Le Sueur woman was hospitalized after her van collided with a semi at Montgomery Monday morning.

Jaclyn Rose Andrade, 30, was transported to Mayo Clinic New Prague with non-life threatening injuries following the crash at County Rd 26 and Highway 13 at 6:05 a.m.

According to a crash report from the state patrol, Andrade was eastbound on the county road when her Dodge Caravan entered the intersection with Highway 13 and collided with a semi tractor-trailer that was southbound on the highway.

The semi driver, Ronald William Hadler, 49, of Montrose, wasn’t injured in the crash.

The state patrol’s report indicates snowy and icy road conditions.