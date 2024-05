A Le Sueur woman was injured Thursday morning when her SUV crashed into a guardrail on Highway 169.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Cierra Ann Marie Esparza,24, was behind the wheel of the southbound Jeep Compass when it went off-road at about 8:37 a.m.

The crash was in Belgrade Township, between Seven Mile Park and North Mankato.

Esparza was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.