A Le Sueur woman was injured in a crash in St. Peter Tuesday morning.

Kylee Marlene Erickson, 21, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries at River’s Edge Hospital following the single-vehicle rollover.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says Erickson was northbound in a Ford Focus when it left Highway 169, struck the median cables, and rolled.

The crash happened at 7:19 a.m. Erickson was wearing her seat belt.