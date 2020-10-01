Le Sueur woman, passenger hospitalized after crash west of Lake Crystal

(Mankato, MN) – A Le Sueur woman and her passenger were hospitalized following a crash west of Lake Crystal Wednesday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a 16-year-old boy was driving south on Blue Earth County Rd 109 when his pickup collided with a Chevy Traverse that was eastbound on Highway 60. The crash time is listed as 6:09 p.m. on the patrol’s report.

The Traverse driver was Ashley Nicole Schultz, 33, of Le Sueur. Schultz and her passenger, 27-year-old Jennifer Elisabeth Reed of Waconia, were hospitalized at Mayo Clinic Mankato with believed non-life threatening injuries.

The pickup driver’s name has not been released. The state patrol says he was wearing his seatbelt.